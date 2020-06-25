Niagara County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam using residents personal info to file false unemployment claims

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti is warning residents of a newly reported scam using New Yorker’s personal info to file fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits.

Officials say New York Attorney General issued an advisory outlining the reported scam.

It stated, “Individuals who have been contacted by the New York State Department of Labor about unemployment benefits they did not apply for must be aware of the possibility of identity theft.”

Filicetti says victims of unemployment benefits fraud should report any incidents to their employer and the State Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance Program.

Victims can file a complaint online with the Attorney General’s Office here or call 1-800-774-7755.

According to officials, if you feel your identity has been compromised, you can file a complaint with the FTC by visiting their website.

Filicetti would also like to remind residents of these tips to protect themselves from scams: