Niagara County Sheriff’s Office warns of vaccine survey scams

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about fake surveys regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The Sheriff’s Office says that currently, there are no legitimate surveys for vaccines, per the NY Statewide Senior Action Council.

They say people should be especially wary of those that offer money, demand urgency or request personal information.

People can report these scams by calling NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at (800) 333-4374.