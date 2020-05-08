Niagara County SPCA holding “Cutest Quarantined Pet Contest”

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County SPCA is asking the community to submit pictures of their pets to the “Cutest Quarantined Pet Contest” to find out who has the cutest pet sheltering during the pandemic.

SPCA officials say this is an effort to have fun and continue to raise funds for the shelter animals.

Participants are encouraged to share info about their pets and what they’re up to in quarantine.

Prizes for the winners who receive the most votes include what the Niagara County SPCA calls “coronavirus must-haves” like a year free of pizza from Just Pizza in Amherst, a one-year subscription to Netflix, and a fish tank filled with quarantine gifts.

There is no cost to submit a photo of your pet, and it is a $1 per vote.

The contest runs from now until May 23, the SPCA says.

The Niagara County SPCA says it hopes the contest will bring joy to those who participate and also help raise crucial funds for the shelter, forgoing traditional event fundraising during the pandemic.

To enter the contest or vote click here.

