Niagara County SPCA hosts ‘Cutest Holiday Pet Photo Contest,’ chance to win prizes

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County SPCA wants your cute holiday pet photos.

They’re asking participants to submit their cutest pet photo in the holiday spirit. Any type of pet can enter to win.

Those who vote will be charged $1 per vote, benefiting the no-kill animal shelter.

The shelter says the first place winner will receive one year free of Amazon Prime and one year free of Just Pizza in Amherst.

Second place will win a year free of Amazon Prime.

Third place will receive a $100 gift card to Chewy.

And the fourth place will win a 3-month membership to BarkBox. They say if a dog doesn’t win fourth place, the prize can be substituted.

The contest runs until December 20 at 9 p.m.

To enter your pet, click here.