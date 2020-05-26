Niagara County SPCA raising money to help puppy badly injured by another dog

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a seven-week-old puppy that was bitten by another dog.

The Niagara County SPCA received a call from Northtowns Veterinary Emergency on Saturday evening. They say the older dog who bit the puppy lived in the same home as him.

The puppy’s injuries include severe lacerations and fractures, which led to him needing stitches across his head.

Since the owners of the dogs could not afford care for the puppy, the hospital called a number of animal welfare organizations in the area. The Niagara County SPCA says it was the only one willing to take the puppy in.

“They surrendered him to us and we never hesitated to help. Our hearts break for the puppy,” said Executive Director Tim Brennan.

Until he heals up, the puppy is staying with Niagara County SPCA Veterinarian Dr. Christopher Brown.

“He is a blessing,” said Dr. Brown. “Time will tell when we’re out of the woods, but right now, he’s doing well.”

Dr. Brown is monitoring the puppy, to make sure he’s eating and drinking.

THE IMAGES BELOW, COURTESY OF THE NIAGARA COUNTY SPCA, ARE GRAPHIC IN NATURE.

