NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–We have some good news if you’re looking to adopt a pet.

The Niagara County SPCA is welcoming visitors back inside its building today.

Visitors will have to follow social distancing guidelines, including wearing a mask.

Only ten people will be allowed in the building at a time.

Shelter hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.