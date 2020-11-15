Niagara County SPCA to host Virtual 5K benefit

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County SPCA is hosting the “Run for the Dogs Santa Run Virtual 5K” benefiting shelters across the nation.

This is the first year for the 5K and participants can complete the run anytime before or on December 31. Officials say they aim to raise funds to support shelters financially strained by the current economy.

Those interested can register online for $29 and race packets will be shipped on December 1.

The packet includes a t-shirt, digital race bib and finisher medal.









The Niagara County SPCA says last year they provided shelter, food and medical care to 900 stray and surrendered dogs.