TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teacher’s aide in Niagara County has been charged with sexual abuse and criminal sexual act.
33-year-old Melissa Demmin was accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with two male students. Her arrest came after the Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a school resource officer received a report from Niagara Academy.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents allegedly happened this year. Orleans Niagara BOCES is cooperating with the investigation.
Demmin has since been taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where she will be arraigned.
- Niagara County teacher’s aide charged with sex crimes
- Turning on the lights gets a government makeover
- Program to help newly released inmates expands
- Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to production of child pornography
- “This entire redistricting process has been… a mess:” Political analysts react to redistricting ruling
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.