Niagara County to hold public hearings on proposal for re-districting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every 10 years, the legislative district map in Niagara County gets redrawn.

Based on 2020 census data, the county has released its proposal for changes to the legislative districts. There are 15 districts in Niagara County.

“The five members of the commission reviewed the initial census data and unanimously decided that, given the relative stability in population across the county and the fact the current legislative map was unanimously adopted by the Legislature 10 years ago, our focus would be to bring districts into compliance with a minimal amount of disruption to the current district map,” Steve Brady, chairman of the Redistricting Commission, said. “The map we are proposing would make no changes to 10 of the districts and only slight population adjustments to the other five.”

MORE | See the new plan here.

Comparing the 2010 and 2020 censuses, Niagara County’s population of 212,666 is a drop of more than 3,800 people.

The county says that the “ideal” legislative district is 14,178 people based on 15 districts.

Niagara County says two public hearings on the proposal will take place next week:

Tuesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. in the Niagara Falls City Hall Council Chambers — 745 Main St., Niagara Falls

Wednesday, October 13 at 6 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers, Niagara County Courthouse — 175 Hawley St., Lockport