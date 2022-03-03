LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is planning to provide an update on the case of three people, including two children, who went missing in 2019.

Katie Riford, 37, and her two children, Mason Riford and Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, have not been seen since February of that year.

Mason is now 4 years old, while Olivia is weeks away from turning 12. Their disappearance followed an 18-month custody battle between the children’s mother and father.

The father, Peter Diarbakerly, was living in Massachusetts as of 2021. It’s been since November 2018 since he saw his children.

While the custody battle was happening, Riford expressed that she planned to go into hiding and was unhappy with how the matter was moving. When they went missing, Diarbakerly was given full custody of the children.

At 1 p.m., Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and District Attorney Brian Seaman are planning to hold a conference sharing the new developments in this case.

You can watch this conference on WIVB.com at 1 p.m.