Niagara County to start opening playground areas in parks on Friday

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting tomorrow, Niagara County will open one playground area in Krull, Oppenheim, and West Canal parks.

Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh says the county will open the rest of the playground areas next Friday.

As for the splash pads at Krull and Oppenheim, those are set to open by the end of June.

Wydysh says they’ve been working as fast as possible with the Department of Public Health and Public Works Department to have everything in place to meet state COVID-19 guidelines.

“We know many parents are anxious to see the amenities in county parks open for their children,” Wydysh added.

Public Health Director for Niagara County, Daniel Stapleton, says the department must issue permits for public aquatic venues.

“We want to encourage parents and their children to be active and get outside, but the fact is use of playgrounds, splash pads and pools can increase the risk of contracting COVID-19,” Stapleton said. “That doesn’t mean you need to stay home, but rather be smart and take the necessary preventive measures if you do go to these places.”

Stapleton’s office says the usual COVID-19 tips are still the best ways to protect your family and reduce the risk of getting the virus:

Stay 6 feet away from people who don’t live with you, both in and out of the water.

If you cannot stay six feet from individuals outside of your household or family unit and not in the water, wear a face covering.

For health and safety concerns, face coverings should not be worn by children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone in the water.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid sharing items with other people (for example goggles, toys, towels, drinks, etc.)

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Stay home if you do not feel well, tested positive for COVID-19, or were exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Niagara County officials say they are posting signs with state guidelines, and have a cleaning plan in place.

“The bottom line is we are counting on the public to do the right thing.

Nobody wants these amenities closed back down by the state because a few people put others at risk by not following the rules,” Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.