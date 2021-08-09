Niagara County Traffic Safety Board warns of increase in traffic complaints

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Middleport Police Chief and Chairman of the Niagara County Traffic Safety Board John Swick says there has recently been an increase in traffic complaints.

“Recently, there has been an increase in the number of complaints to law enforcement agencies in Niagara County regarding vehicles that are speeding, operating recklessly, and failing to observe traffic controls,” Swick said.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 there will be an increase in enforcement efforts to combat traffic-related offenses.

“The three leading causes of accidents in Niagara County are distracted driving, failure to yield the right of way, and unsafe speed. We will be focusing patrols on these behaviors in an effort to reduce accidents and make the roadways safer,” Vice-Chairman of the safety board and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

All Niagara County agencies are reminding drivers to follow the rules of the road, slow down, and be observant.