Niagara County Treasurer’s office resumes normal hours

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Treasurer’s office has resumed normal daily business hours.

The office is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We were able to do so while still meeting all requirements of Governor Cuomo’s executive orders by reorganizing our staffing plan,” Treasurer Kyle Andrews said.

This will allow the continued processing of daily revenues, processing of state and federal aid claims and the provision of payroll services to many public health and safety employees.

“Our office has the additional role of processing 2020 county tax payments from residents located in each of our counties twelve towns as town tax collectors end their respective collection,” Andrews said. “The Niagara County Legislature extended the deadline for tax payments until the end of April and that deadline is fast approaching. For those who want to make tax payments in person, additional safety protocols have been implemented to protect the public and our employees.”

Anyone with questions can call (716) 439-7018.

