Niagara County Water Board Suspending Service Disconnections

(WIVB)- The Niagara County Water Board announced Monday that it will not be shutting off water services for non-payment due to the current coronavirus crisis.

“The Niagara Falls Water Board recognizes that this is a stressful time for our community and for the customers we serve. Please know that we are here for you and are committed to taking all steps necessary to maintain safe, reliable water and wastewater service,” officials said in a statement.

The board also reminds residents to not flush paper towels, wipes, napkins, tampons, cotton balls, or dental floss which could cause backups and overflows.

Customers are asked to call (716) 283-977 for service requests.