1  of  2
Breaking News
More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NYS; 87 positive cases in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 344 active closings. Click for more details.

Niagara County Water Board Suspending Service Disconnections

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)-  The Niagara County Water Board announced Monday that it will not be shutting off water services for non-payment due to the current coronavirus crisis.

“The Niagara Falls Water Board recognizes that this is a stressful time for our community and for the customers we serve.  Please know that we are here for you and are committed to taking all steps necessary to maintain safe, reliable water and wastewater service,” officials said in a statement.

The board also reminds residents to not flush paper towels, wipes, napkins, tampons, cotton balls, or dental floss which could cause backups and overflows.

Customers are asked to call (716) 283-977 for service requests. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss