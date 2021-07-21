Niagara County’s travel ban ends, but some closures remain

NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB) — As of 1 a.m., Niagara County’s travel ban is no more, but that doesn’t mean all roads are safe to drive on.

A number of closures are still in place this morning:

Green (Mt. Hope to Upper Mountain)

Garlow (Mt. Hope to Upper Mountain)

Military Rd. (Packard to Lockport Rd.)

Mary, Sanborn

Lockport

Lockport

Joe, Lockport

This video from @lake_effect_ic shows how much water is flowing through the streets in Lockport. The shop has closed for the night due to the severe weather. pic.twitter.com/OQxB6fIUAx — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) July 21, 2021