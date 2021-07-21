Niagara County’s travel ban ends, but some closures remain

NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB) — As of 1 a.m., Niagara County’s travel ban is no more, but that doesn’t mean all roads are safe to drive on.
4 WARN WEATHER | See the latest forecast here.
A number of closures are still in place this morning:
- Green (Mt. Hope to Upper Mountain)
- Garlow (Mt. Hope to Upper Mountain)
- Military Rd. (Packard to Lockport Rd.)
VIDEO | Lockport residents clean up after massive flooding
