NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–An attorney from Niagara Falls who is accused of sexually assaulting three women went before a judge today.

Nicholas D’Angelo is charged with rape, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors say he committed the crimes between 2016 and 2019.

He faces up to 35 years in prison, if convicted on all charges.

Several protestors gathered outside the courthouse, calling for justice for the victims.

D’Angelo’s trial is set for August.