Niagara Falls City School District Fieldhouse to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Pharmacy Director Michelle Lewis, left, and Amy Wojciechowski, Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship Coordinator at Memorial Medical Center, were on hand to direct Wednesday’s event.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says they will use the Niagara Falls City School District Fieldhouse as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Memorial Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bojedla, M.D.

The fieldhouse is located at Niagara Falls High School and officials say this new offsite location will help as the state expands who is eligible to get the vaccine.

The vaccination clinics will only be available to those who qualify. New York State recently expanded the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine to Priority 1B individuals.

For more information about if you’re eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Memorial says the scheduling of vaccination clinics all depends on the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine available.

The medical center tells us they will continue to vaccinate members of Priority Group 1A.

“I applaud School Superintendent Mark Laurrie for making this spacious and very accessible facility available to us. It vastly improves our ability to serve our neighbors as we strive to defeat the virus that causes COVID-19.” Joseph A. Ruffolo, Memorial Medical Center President & CEO

Ruffolo went on to say, “To date, we have administered close to 2,500 vaccines to healthcare workers and providers, nursing home residents and others prioritized in groups 1A and 1B.”