Niagara Falls community groups receive CARES Act funding from city

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– In Niagara Falls eight community groups will share the money that the city received through the CARES Act.

Among the eight organizations that are sharing the money are two hospitals, the Niagara Falls School District and “Heart, Love and Soul,” which will continue to provide meals to people in the Cataract City who need them.

“That’s a safety net for us to bring things together, to help the people in low and moderate-income categories to make sure they can get themselves through here.” Mayor Robert Restaino (D) Niagara Falls

This is the second round of CARES Act funding that’s been shared with community organizations in Niagara Falls, it totals about $850,000.