AMHERST, NY (WIVB) — After an unimaginable health scare while driving on Transit Rd. in Lockport, one man is back on his feet and is thanking those who saved his life, including his 9-year-old son.

“I don’t remember anything at all from that day. My memory is totally gone,” Charlie Ashker told News 4.

Charlie Ashker was driving his three kids on a seemingly normal Thursday in May when he went into cardiac arrest. His son, Isaac, was in the car with his father and sprang into action amid the unthinkable.

“I called mommy,” Isaac said. “I put the car in park.”

As a third grader, Isaac parked the car, called for help and unlocked the doors so bystanders could start CPR. While other drivers began life saving measures, help was on the way.

“If the bystanders didn’t jump in, we wouldn’t be standing here today,” City of Lockport Fire Department Lieutenant Peter Burke added.

After many calls, first responders help at the scene and bring patients to the hospital, but they never get to hear if they are okay. This reunion is even more special for those on the front lines.

“14 years working in EMS and maybe three times I can stand here with a patient after cardiac arrest,” Lieutenant Burke continued. “[It’s] amazing to see him up, walking, talking and his family smiling and laughing.”

On Wednesday, the entire Ashker family met several members of the Lockport Fire Department and Twin Cities EMS teams, giving them thank you goodie bags and warm hugs. Their thankful gesture is what fuels these local heroes to save lives every day.

“In EMS, we generally don’t get that thank you,” Jeffrey Zgoda, paramedic with Twin Cities Ambulance, said.

For family members, they are grateful for what they call a miracle.

“My brother was dead and now he is alive,” Melissa Reid, Charlie’s sister, added. “I just wanted to say thank you.”

After weeks in the hospital and months of recovery, Charlie thanks everyone who helped, including those other drivers and his son.

“Being 9-years-old, even to hold it together enough to know to do these things. That’s one of the parts that gest to me the most,” Charlie concluded. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Both Lockport Fire and Twin Cities encourage all residents to consider CPR certification and training because they say the heroic actions of the people on Transit Rd. that May evening saved Charlies life.