NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New 3-D imaging scanners have been installed at TSA checkpoints at Niagara Falls International Airport.

The system, which debuted in Phoenix and Boston in June 2017, was installed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in September 2020. It has now been added to the airport in the Falls as well. The system was also installed at the airports in the towns of Massina and Watertown last month.

The scanners use computed tomography (CT) and apply an algorithm to detect explosives at TSA checkpoints. The 3-D images taken can be viewed and rotated for thorough analysis by TSA officers.

“TSA remains committed in getting the best technology to enhance security and improve the screening experience,” said Bart Johnson, a TSA Federal Security Director. “The CT technology applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”