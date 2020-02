WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls man faces charges of criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, and trespassing, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anthony Giannone, 23, is accused of stealing a vehicle from Niagara Falls and stealing items from vehicles in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, and Wilson.

Officials tell News 4 there could be further charges.

Giannone was released and given an appearance ticket and is set to return to the Town of Wilson Court on February 25, 2020.