Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center offering COVID-19 antibody therapy for qualifying individuals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced today that they will offer COVID-19 antibody therapy for qualifying individuals.

The center says the therapy will be conducted on an outpatient basis and used for patients with “mild to moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe Covid-19 or hospitalization.”

They tell us the therapy, known technically as monoclonal antibody infusion, is designed to block coronaviruses’ “attachment and entry into human cells.”

Dr. Rajinder Bajwa says the treatment is “isn’t for everybody” and is being used as a tool to keep patients out of the hospitals.

Officials say patients who qualify, will receive treatment at a “specially designed monoclonal antibody infusion center” to increase patient safety.

The medical center laid out these general eligibility requirements:

Have tested positive for Covid-19 within 10 days of the onset of their symptoms.

Are least 12 years of age and weigh at least 88 pounds.

Are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

The medical center says to learn more about treatment:

Contact your primary care provider or call Memorial’s infectious disease clinic at 716-278-4820