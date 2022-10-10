NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is searching for registered nurses and offering a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

An on-the-spot hiring event for RNs will get underway on October 25 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center.

Several NFMCC departments, including Intensive Care, Behavioral Health, Emergency Services and more will attend to share information and interview candidates.

The medical center is touting new competitive wages, longevity bonuses, HRSA loan forgiveness, etc.

For more information, click/tap here or dial (716) 343-3433.