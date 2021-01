NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– People in Niagara Falls can get tested for COVID-19 for free next week.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting a clinic at the Earl Brydges building at 1425 Main Street in Niagara Falls.

Main Street next Thursday, January 28.

The clinic will last from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Walk-ins are welcome and Memorial will utilize nose swap PCR test.