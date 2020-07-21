1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Niagara Falls early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of 17th St. and Pierce Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

One of the men who was shot was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle before officers got to the scene. The 22-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot several times.

Police say he later died from his injuries.

The other man who was shot suffered a lower body injury and was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He’s expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, as of Tuesday morning, but investigators are looking into the matter.

