NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead following an exchange of gunfire Thursday evening in Niagara Falls.

At some point, officers in the city responded to a call about shots fired on the 900 block of Niagara Avenue. There, they say they encountered someone who was armed with a handgun.

Details provided by police were few, but after shots were fired from both sides, the person police encountered was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.