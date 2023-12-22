NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A multi-agency investigation in Niagara Falls resulted in 10 drug-related arrests, with five warrants still outstanding.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said it worked with Niagara Falls police; New York State Police; Border Patrol; the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in making the arrests.

Two of the following 10 people were arrested earlier this week, with eight arrested later:

Matthew Gulley, 57

Romel Brundidge, 38

Jazzie Bennett, 29

Justin Kent, 34

Gerald Mallory, 18

Krisean Minor, 32

Edward Parmer, 26

Paul Poole, 37

Nassan Scott, 24

James Smith, 33

The DEA said these people were part of a distribution organization that sold crack and fentanyl daily throughout Niagara Falls. Their arrests were the result of a roughly year-long investigation in the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Fifteen arrest warrants were executed on Wednesday, with law enforcement officers also finding several rounds of ammunition and a small amount of crack cocaine, according to the DEA. In all, authorities say the 15 warrants totaled 56 felony charges pertaining to narcotics sales and possession.

“These arrests are part of DEA’s Operation Overdrive to address crime and violence stemming from drug trafficking networks nationwide,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said.