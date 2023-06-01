NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday afternoon, members of the Tatler Historic Preservation Board will join Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who will present a $100,000 check to the Tatler Historic Preservation Foundation.

This Niagara River Greenway Grant Check will be used toward the restoration of the historic home of Peter A. Porter — The Tatler — which dates back to 1876.

The check presentation will take place at the home at 1 p.m.