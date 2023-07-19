NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 11-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the City of Niagara Falls Police.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., police responded to the scene of the 3700 block of Ferry Avenue where, they say, a bicyclist had reportedly been struck by a vehicle.

They say an 11-year-old girl, on a bicycle, was crossing Ferry Avenue when she was struck by a 2019 Kia, operated by a 24-year-old Niagara Falls woman.

According to police, the vehicle was, initially, traveling in the northernmost lane when, they say, it veered right, jumped the curb, hit a tree, and came to rest atop the bicyclist. They say the bicyclist was thrown from the initial impact.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene and freed the bicyclist from beneath the vehicle. She was transported to Oshei Women and Children’s hospital with “life threatening injuries.” She is listed in critical condition.

The driver, and three occupants, were uninjured and cooperated in the investigation. According to authorities, charges are pending.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, they are asked to call the Niagara Falls Police at 716-286-4711 or the Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.