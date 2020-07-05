12-year-old injured in mini bike crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after a mini bike crash in Niagara Falls Saturday.

It happened on the 9100 block of Griffon Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police say the boy was traveling east on Griffon Avenue when he hit a parked car on the south side of the road.

He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries and broken bones.

According to New York State Law, mini bikes are not allowed on any street, parking lot, sidewalk or area that allows public motor vehicle traffic.

The incident is currently under investigation.