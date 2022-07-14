NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some brave souls took to the sky in the Cataract City. 13 skydivers jumped out of planes and helicopters, over downtown Niagara Falls on Wednesday night.

They landed in the parking lot of the Sheraton hotel. The death-defying event was supposed to happen Tuesday night, but was called off because of the weather. One of the skydivers said it was a remarkable feeling to skydive over the falls.

“We did it last year and then this year we brought a couple new friends. There are very few people who can say they flew over the top, just them and the air, over Niagara Falls,” skydiver Jason Berger said.

Organizers say they had to work with officials on both sides of the border to make this spectacle happen.