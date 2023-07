NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old was hospitalized after he was hit by a car on Saturday night, according to police.

The teen was hit just after 7:30 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Motel, located on Niagara Boulevard. He was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation.