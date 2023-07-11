NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning in Niagara Falls, local leaders and elected officials will be coming together to cut the ribbon on nearly 40 newly established apartments.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal says the residences were created from the former Sacred Heart School, rectory and convent buildings on South Avenue. Of the 39 apartments, eight are specifically for people with physical disabilities.

The ribbon cutting for the $15 million project will take place at 10 a.m.