NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — As detectives investigate multiple armed robberies in Niagara Falls, another suspect has been arrested in connection with the crimes.

Isaiah Christian, 19, of Niagara Falls, was arrested Friday afternoon for his involvement in two Main Street robberies — one May 3 near Pierce Avenue, and one May 5 near Orchard Parkway. Christian, along with Rohmelo Lewis, who was charged Thursday, is accused of committing the robberies while armed with a gun. Victims of both robberies sustained minor head injuries, according to the NFPD.

Christian has been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, three counts of robbery in the second degree, one count of robbery in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.