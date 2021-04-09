19-year-old Niagara Falls man dead following stabbing on Thursday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police say a fight turned into a fatal stabbing on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call at 10 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Weston Avenue for reports of a large group fighting and a man on the ground bleeding, officials say.

When officers arrived on the scene, the fight was over, but a 19-year-old Niagara Falls man was lying on the ground with a stab wound, police tell News 4.

According to authorities, he was treated at the scene before being taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he died from his injury.

Police say the stabbing is still under investigation. They ask anyone with information to call detectives at 716-286-4553.