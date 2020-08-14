19-year-old Niagara Falls woman charged in fatal crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman is facing numerous charges following a fatal crash that happened back in April.
Hailey Jamieson-Schultz, 19, was the driver in the crash that killed 23-year-old back seat passenger Shawntee Saunders and seriously injured the front seat passenger.
Jamieson-Schultz faces the following charges:
- Aggravated vehicular homicide (B Fel)
- Vehicular manslaughter 2nd (D Fel)
- Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs 1st (U Misd)
- Reckless Driving (U Misd)
- Unsafe tires (traffic viol)
- Speed in Zone (traffic violation)
- Aggravated Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (U Misd)
- No seat belt (traffic violation)
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.