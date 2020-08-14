19-year-old Niagara Falls woman charged in fatal crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman is facing numerous charges following a fatal crash that happened back in April.

Hailey Jamieson-Schultz, 19, was the driver in the crash that killed 23-year-old back seat passenger Shawntee Saunders and seriously injured the front seat passenger.

Jamieson-Schultz faces the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (B Fel)

Vehicular manslaughter 2nd (D Fel)

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs 1st (U Misd)

Reckless Driving (U Misd)

Unsafe tires (traffic viol)

Speed in Zone (traffic violation)

Aggravated Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (U Misd)

No seat belt (traffic violation)

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

