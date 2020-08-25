2 charged in fatal fire in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 18-year-olds have been charged with murder and arson following a fatal fire in Niagara Falls.

This past July, Ward Schall became trapped in his apartment on Niagara St. while the building was engulfed in flames.

As a result of what happened, Zachary Preisch and Damion Ellis have been arrested.

Both Preisch and Ellis pleaded not guilty to the charges, and each man was placed in custody on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set to take place on Friday.

