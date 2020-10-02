2 COVID-19 cases found during rapid testing of Niagara Falls CSD employees

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County leaders say two cases of COVID-19 were found after 186 teachers and staff in the Niagara Falls City School District went through rapid testing.

“That gives us an infection rate of one percent, which is very good,” County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says.

“I commend Superintendent Laurrie for his strong response and his collaborative approach in working with my team at the Health Department,” Stapleton continued. “Quick, decisive action is paramount to preventing a widespread outbreak and so far I’m cautiously optimistic. But as we know with COVID-19, you cannot let your guard down.”

On Thursday, a total of five new cases were found across the county, bringing the total to 1,795.

Only 64 cases are currently active, and one person is hospitalized.

1,630 people have recovered and 101 others have died.

More than 96,000 people in Niagara County have been tested for the virus.

