NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls gamer transformed a 20-foot trailer into a mobile outdoor gaming space for kids and adults.

“I’ve been playing video games since I was three years old. Video games were always something I would use to relax. It was very therapeutic for me,” said BJ Smith, owner of Game Heads United Game Station.

The Game Heads United Gaming Station is heated and complete with seven screens, several gaming systems and more than 8,000 games. They host tournaments and offer gaming packages for birthdays and events.

“We have graduation packages, cookout packages, they range from $400 to $700. We can pull up to wherever your location and up to 20 people can fit on a trailer,” said Johnnie Rankin, chief operating officer of the game station.

The station opened up last fall. The concept started with a Facebook group.

“In 2017, we started a Facebook group called ‘Game Heads United.'” Smith said. “It started off with like five members, it just escalated from there.”

Game Heads United Game Station has packages for kids’ birthdays, grown-up parties and gatherings. They even host tournaments. For more information visit G.H.U. Game Station’s website or Facebook or call (716) 523-0952.