20-year-old man fatally shot in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m., where the victim was seen laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call investigators at (716) 286-4553.

