20-year-old woman discharged from Niagara Falls hospital after long battle with COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, more than 100 people at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center came together to celebrate the discharge of a woman who spent a number of weeks battling and recovering from COVID-19.

The hospital says 20-year-old Tania Kalisiak needed a respirator for several weeks. She received a standing ovation from nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, discharge planners and others as she was released from the hospital.

Kalisiask will now continue recover at a rehabilitation center in the area.