23-year-old hit by SUV on Niagara Falls Blvd, ejected from motorcycle and hit by second SUV

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old from Niagara Falls was hit by a vehicle and ejected from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Niagara Falls Boulevard. After being ejected, he was hit by a second SUV while laying on the road.

The 23-year-old was riding his Victory motorcycle west on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the passing lane when he was hit by a woman driving a Dodge Journey turning left out of Delta Sonic onto the Boulevard. He was ejected off his bike into eastbound traffic, according to Niagara Falls Police.

After being projected into traffic, a GMC Terrain hit the Niagara Falls man, pinning him underneath the SUV. Bystanders stepped in, lifting the vehicle off the man with a jack and applying a tourniquet to the motorcyclist’s leg.

Niagara Falls police and fire responded to the scene around 2:57 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he’s undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

The drivers of both SUVs didn’t suffer any injuries in the accident.

Police say the Crash Management Unit is conducting an investigation and charges are pending.