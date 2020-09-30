25-year-old Niagara Falls woman fatally shot

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a woman was fatally shot on Tuesday evening.

According to officers, the unnamed 25-year-old city resident was shot at 20th St. and Center Ave. around 6:40 p.m.

She had been getting into a friend’s car when she was struck. Witnesses say they heard several gunshots.

After being taken to a local hospital, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for more information. To reach them, call (716) 286-4553.

