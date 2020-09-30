25-year-old Niagara Falls woman fatally shot

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a woman was fatally shot on Tuesday evening.

According to officers, the unnamed 25-year-old city resident was shot at 20th St. and Center Ave. around 6:40 p.m.

She had been getting into a friend’s car when she was struck. Witnesses say they heard several gunshots.

After being taken to a local hospital, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for more information. To reach them, call (716) 286-4553.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss