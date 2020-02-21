29-year-old still in critical condition after early Thursday morning stabbing in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police say a 29-year-old is still in critical condition at ECMC after being stabbed in the neck early Thursday morning.

Police tell News 4 they responded to Memorial Medical Center at 4 a.m. to investigate an assault. That’s where police found the victim, who lost a large amount of blood.

55-year-old Spencer Groom of Niagara Falls was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle while the victim sat in the passenger seat.

Groom and the victim argued in the vehicle parked on Old Main Street, and he then stabbed the 29-year-old in the neck area.

He exited the vehicle and walked away, while the victim’s friend who was driving the car drove to the ER.

Police secured the knife at the scene that they believe Groom used.

Other officers responded to Groom’s home at 626 15th St., authorities say.

There they found Groom, detained him, and brought him to police headquarters, where he confessed to the assault.

Groom faces a first-degree assault charge.

Bail was set at $50,000 after his arraignment Friday morning.