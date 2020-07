NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree in Niagara Falls.

A 20-year-old woman was heading north on Hyde Park Blvd. when she lost control of her vehicle. Two passengers were with her when the car struck a tree.

The conditions of all three people, who are at ECMC, are not known, as of Wednesday morning.

