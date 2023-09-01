BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were injured in separate shootings in Niagara Falls Tuesday, with two of the shootings believed to be related to each other, Niagara Falls police said.

At about 12:45 a.m., an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh in the 1600 block of Weston Avenue. The teen was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Later Tuesday afternoon, two men were hospitalized with shooting related injuries within an hour of each other in incidents police believe to be connected.

At 2:04 p.m., a 22-year-old was grazed in the leg by a bullet at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. At 3:04 p.m., a 27-year-old man was hospitalized with a head injury police believe occurred either at the site of the same shooting “or a subsequent report of shots fired in the area of Center Ave and Aaron Griffon Way,” police said.

Both men were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The 22-year-old did not stay at the hospital. None of the injuries suffered appear to be life threatening, police said.

The shootings continue to be investigated by authorities.

Niagara Falls police asked anyone with information regarding the alleged shootings to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.