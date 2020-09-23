32-year-old penguin at Aquarium of Niagara dies

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Opus,” one of the Aquarium of Niagara’s beloved penguins, has been euthanized “after a period of declining health,” the aquarium says.

Opus, who was 32 years old, was the oldest member of her colony after hatching at the aquarium in 1988. She far surpassed the average life expectancy of 17 for a female Humboldt penguin.

Prior to her death, Opus had been suffering from severe joint deterioration and arthritis.

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to an animal, especially one as well-loved as Opus,” said Aquarium Executive Director Gary Siddall. “But we are heartened that Opus was able to live out her legacy in a state-of-the art habitat where she received the highest standard of care.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.