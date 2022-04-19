NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Tops Friendly Markets on Military Road in Niagara Falls, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.
There were three third-prize winners in Monday’s Powerball drawing, the Lottery said, each landing four matching numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.
Monday’s winning numbers were 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
Monday’s other third-prize-winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn and Staten Island.
There was no jackpot winner Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be up to $370 million.
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.