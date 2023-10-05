NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another round of third-prize Powerball winners have been announced, and one of those tickets came from Niagara Falls.

The New York Lottery says a ticket for the Oct. 4 drawing worth $50,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven on Pine Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.

Various other $50,000 tickets were sold throughout New York State, including one in nearby Spencerport.

The winning numbers were 9-35-54-63-64, with a Powerball of 1.