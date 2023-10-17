BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 72-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was hit by a car at the intersection of 19th Street and Ferry Avenue last Friday, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m., where a 2012 Kia being driven by a 51-year-old man was traveling east on Ferry when he was hit by the 72-year-old’s Honda, which police say had run a red light. The Honda spun and hit a 42-year-old woman who was standing on the northeast corner of the intersection.

She was transported to ECMC and is being treated for multiple facial fractures and a broken toe.

The 72-year-old man, of Niagara Falls, is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at a steady red light, imprudent speed and operating an uninspected vehicle.